The Tennessee House Public Health Subcommittee has considered a bill to ban abortions after doctors detect a fetal heartbeat.

HB 0077, as known as the "Heartbeat Bill," has returned to the Tennessee state legislature after it failed to make it past committee in 2017.

The "Heartbeat Bill" prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detectable. It also requires fetal heartbeat testing prior to an abortion -- which typically happens about six weeks into a pregnancy.

On Wednesday, lawmakers discussed the time mothers typically find out they're pregnant, and the processes involved in testing for a heartbeat.

Lawmakers recommended the bill to advance to the full health committee for a hearing and vote.

The current bull doesn't allow for exceptions in cases involving rape or incest.

Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss from the Tri-Cities is one of the bills sponsors -- calling the effort a matter of responsibility.

"I do not believe that the justice for the sins of the father or mother, the person committing the rape,I do not believe that that justice should be carried out on an innocent baby," Van Huss said

A legal team in the chamber said the bill may be subject to congressional review.

When the heartbeat bill had been stopped in committee in 2017, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that portions of the proposed law were 'constitutionally suspect.'