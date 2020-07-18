Tennessee lawmakers mourn death of Congressman John Lewis

State and U.S. senators and representatives said Lewis was a leader and role model to many

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the nations mourns the loss of Civil Rights icon and U.S. Representative John Lewis (GA-05), lawmakers in Tennessee are sending their condolences.

Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02) released the following statement early Saturday morning:

"John Lewis will forever hold a special place in our nation’s history as a leader in the Civil Rights Movement and the United States Congress. He lived an incredible life full of courage and integrity. This country owes Representative Lewis an enormous amount of gratitude, and I am praying for his family tonight."

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted this statement early Saturday morning:

"John Lewis was a dear and honorable man. His dedication to seeking racial justice and reconciliation marked his life and work. He will be remembered for the lives he changed and the doors he opened for millions of Americans. May he Rest In Peace."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released this statement Saturday morning.

“Words cannot adequately describe the grief I feel learning of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. While I had the honor of serving alongside him in Congress for nearly a decade, John’s legacy extends far beyond the halls of Congress. A leader, a freedom fighter, and a man of faith, John exemplified the very best of what America is and what every American should strive to be.

“John was a kind soul, he treated everyone with the same respect and kindness, whether you were a stranger or an old friend.

“Several years ago, I shared a wonderful book with John written by one of my constituents on the experiences of African Americans in McMinn County, Tennessee. On a warm day in Washington D.C. John took the time to join me in giving her a phone call. He took the time to read, cherish, and thank her for her work, and that’s just the kind of man John was.

“While we may have had political differences, we had a shared commitment to civil rights, freedom, and respect towards all Americans. Thank you, John. Your humble colleague, Chuck.”

He also said on Twitter he and his wife are praying for the Lewis family.

"It has been an honor to serve with John Lewis in Congress. John exemplified what it means to be a leader, a public servant, & to be an American. He will be missed dearly. He leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond these halls. Brenda & I are praying for the Lewis family."

Lewis had been receiving hospice care to treat pancreatic cancer.

The Atlanta democrat won his U.S. House of Representatives seat in 1986 and served for more than three decades.

He played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement, challenging segregation, discrimination and injustice in the deep south.

Lewis is best known for leading protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

He was 80 years old.