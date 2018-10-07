Tennessee lawmakers are weighing in on President Donald Trump's pick for who will take retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat in the Supreme Court.

President Trump selected Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Kennedy, a choice that could move the court in a more conservative direction for decades.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN 03) applauded the decision, saying Kavanaugh's record of "proven, conservative ideology" will be pivotal in future Supreme Court decisions.

"I believe that Judge Kavanaugh will carry out this role faithfully. Over the weeks to come, I hope that the Senate acts quickly to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” he said in a release.

Senator Bob Corker (R- TN) said Kavanaugh is held in high regard, having heard critical cases in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"He is a well-respected jurist who understands the importance of upholding the Constitution and applying the law in a fair and independent manner," Corker said. "I look forward to meeting with Judge Kavanaugh during the confirmation process.”

Congressman Steve Cohen (D- TN 09) opposed the nomination, saying he fears it will move the court further to the right and 'undermine important civil rights':

"I have profound concerns that, with the choice of Brett Kavanaugh, the Court will be further emboldened to roll back women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, affirmative action in higher education and other guarantees of democracy and equal opportunity.”

Senator Lamar Alexander (R- TN) said the president nominated a 'well-qualified jurist:

"Unfortunately, the Senate has gotten into a bad habit of treating good people as ‘innocent until nominated.’ Instead, I hope this confirmation process will be conducted with dignity and respect so that we may learn more about Judge Kavanaugh’s character, temperament and attitudes.”

