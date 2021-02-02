Tennessee lawmakers react to fatal blasts in Afghanistan

Tennessee lawmakers took to social media and released statements to share their thoughts as the nation waits for more information.

TENNESSEE, USA — A U.S. official reported 11 Marines and a medic were killed in Afghanistan in blasts at an airport in Kabul.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also confirmed the blasts, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

This is the latest incident since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan led to ongoing airlift operations to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.

Congressman Tim Burchett released the following statement:

"I’m praying for the families, friends and fellow servicemembers of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives or were injured at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Their sacrifice to help evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies was not in vain. Our nation needs to hear directly from President Biden. We need to know Americans will not be abandoned in Afghanistan and that attacks on our military members will not be tolerated. If President Biden isn’t going to step up, he needs to step aside."

Senator Bill Hagerty took to Twitter to ask President Joe Biden's administration to "decisively respond" to the blasts.

When you allow terrorists and terror organizations to dictate your arbitrary deadline, the result is dangerous and disastrous for our brave military members and allies.



The United States is better than this! — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 26, 2021

.@POTUS must decisively respond to these horrific terrorist attacks against Americans & our allies in Afghanistan from a position of strength & with appropriate force. The world is starving for American leadership in this moment, & we cannot shy away from this responsibility. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 26, 2021

He also released a statement:

“Under President Joe Biden, the United States has now experienced its deadliest day in Afghanistan since 2011. My heart grieves for the families and loved ones of these brave heroes who have now made the ultimate sacrifice. Sadly, it did not have to be this way, but it is exactly what I have feared as we have watched the chaotic and dire scenes around the airport in Kabul. This moment requires decisive American leadership and strength, but sadly President Biden is hiding from his duty and shirking responsibility. I know all Tennesseans join Chrissy and me in praying for our troops as well as American citizens and our allies who remain in harm’s way.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted to offer prayers for the families of those who were killed.

I am devastated to hear several of our servicemembers lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice & pray for comfort for their families. Terrorism is a grave & evil threat, & we must do everything in our power to hold our enemies accountable. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement.

“The bombing was foreseen by our intelligence unit and conveyed to members of Congress earlier in the week and the people in Kabul this week. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the service members who were killed and express my appreciation for all the service members who are serving in this dangerous zone.”

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger released a statement calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

“President Biden’s failure to have a well-planned conditions-based withdrawal from Afghanistan has put American troops and citizens in harm’s way and has now cost the lives of at least twelve U.S. service members. Today’s attacks on the Kabul airport are horrific and I’m praying for the victims and their families. This disastrous withdrawal was avoidable had President Biden had any plan whatsoever on getting Americans and our allies out. For example, Bagram Air Base should not have been abandoned before the withdrawal was completed.