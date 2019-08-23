NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee state representatives formally elected a new House speaker on Friday, following months of chaos inside the GOP-dominated chamber as the former leader became engulfed in multiple scandals involving sexually explicit text messages.

House members met for a special legislative session with the sole purpose to name Rep. Cameron Sexton to lead the chamber. There were no opposing votes, though two Democratic members abstained.

"In this chamber, I will always encourage robust but respectful debate," Sexton said during his acceptance speech. "Debate and conversation make us stronger."

GOP Rep. Glen Casada resigned as speaker Aug. 2 after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago, among other controversies.

The scandals plagued Casada as he initially resisted calls to step down from his leadership role inside his GOP caucus, but he eventually consented after the caucus voted they no longer had confidence in his leadership.

Casada, who remains a House member, was not present during Friday's session.

Last month, House Republicans nominated Sexton as Casada's replacement, but the full House needed to cast a formal vote in order for Sexton to take over.

Meanwhile, victims' rights advocates are pressing lawmakers to use Friday's session to also expel Republican Rep. David Byrd, who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct committed nearly 30 years ago.

Byrd refused to answer questions from reporters on Friday and instead said he would have a statement in "late September." Byrd addressed the GOP caucus during a closed door meeting before Friday's legislative session, but legislative leaders have declined to reveal what was discussed because they argue it was a "family discussion."

Sexton has requested the attorney general's guidance on whether the House can expel a lawmaker for decades-old conduct, which would apply to Byrd's situation.

