KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The idea of red flag laws is being raised on both sides of the aisle on a national level. State by state they all look a little different, but after more than a dozen states adopted some form, the conversation continues locally.

"I haven't analyzed that option but it's early for us to talk about which direction we want to go but we want to take action," Governor Bill Lee said when asked about red flag laws on Monday.

The topic has even made it to the Tennessee Speaker-Select Cameron Sexton who has kept up with responses to the idea.

"I think governor lee made a statement this week that he's willing to have some conversation about it," he said.

As for if he sees one actually taking effect in the state, he said as of now all eyes are on the governor and the president.

"I think also we have to watch and see what the president does and what congress does and what Congress does and see if they want to do a national thing," Sexton said. "I think we're kind of a wait and see approach and see what the governor wants to do and what the administration in Washington wants to do."

However, in the state legislature, Representative Gloria Johnson said two versions of a red flag law were introduced this year.

"I absolutely support red flag laws, I'm actually carrying a red flag law," she said.

She's talking about the Families Know First Act, which she introduced back in February.

"It just makes sure if someone the family knows a family member is a danger to themselves or others, if the judge determines its a valid request, they can temporarily be relieved of those guns until the situation is resolved," she said.

The bill currently sits in a subcommittee but regardless of what comes next regarding red flag laws, Johnson said it is time for some type of movement sometime soon.

"This is just making sure people in our family is safe and that they don't hurt anybody," she said.