Tennessee leaders are thanking the military officers involved in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Donald Trump announced the leader's death Sunday morning. The president said on Sunday the U.S. has brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.

The president said U.S. military raid that took out Islamic State leader and founder is a bigger deal than the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden during the Obama administration.

Tennessee politicians reacted to the raid on social media.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R- Knoxville) noted the importance of the victory and thanked those involved.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn thanked special operators for their courage to defend freedom.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R- Chattanooga) said he prays for the country's troops as they continue to fight against terrorism.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) tweeted out his own statement.

