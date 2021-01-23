Tennessee legislators propose "Evelyn Boswell's Law" requiring parents to report missing children

The bill was introduced in the previous General Assembly but was stalled in Congress.

Tennessee lawmakers filed a proposal Friday in the House requiring parents to report their child as missing, called "Evelyn Boswell's Law."

The bill is named after a 15-month-old girl whose remains were found on a property belonging to a family member of the mother. She was found two weeks after an AMBER Alert search started.

The search began in February after the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, saying that family members had not seen Evelyn in around two months. They said she hadn't been seen since Dec. 26.