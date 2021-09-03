Tennessee panel to vote on moving Confederate bust in state Capitol

The Tennessee Historical Commission is considering the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a largely virtual meeting Tuesday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee panel is planning a vote on whether to remove the state Capitol's bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest's bust and has made six recent commission appointments.

Top GOP legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel's approval.

Last year, Tennessee's Capitol Commission voted to move the bust to the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, 9-2. Commissioners said that it's important for people to see the state's history in full context, without erasing its context.

"I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum," Lee said after the commission voted. "Scripture implores us to live in peace and unity, and I believe today’s actions reflect this and our commitment to remembering all parts of our past."

The Historical Commission's vote would finalize the decision to move the bust.

The state commission also voted to approve an amendment to move the busts of Civil War hero and U.S. Navy Admiral David Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves from the capitol to establish a Civil War exhibit in the museum.