Tennessee Senate passes bill allowing curbside beer pickup, headed back to the House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would allow customers to pick up beer without ever having to get out of their car.
The proposal, S.B. 2487, was sent back to the House of Representatives. The House passed a separate version of the bill in March, which was introduced by Rep. Curtis Johnson. The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Sen. Steven Dickerson, from Davidson County.
The bill requires customers to park at the business they're picking beer up from. It must be delivered to their car, and the vendor must check to make sure the buyer is at least 21 years old.
Restaurant owners and liquor store owners have said they support the bill. Many said that curbside pickup has helped their businesses since many people are still uncomfortable with going out to bars.
