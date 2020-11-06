x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

politics

Tennessee Senate passes bill allowing curbside beer pickup, headed back to the House

The bill requires customers to be parked at the business, and that the beer is delivered to their car.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would allow customers to pick up beer without ever having to get out of their car.

The proposal, S.B. 2487, was sent back to the House of Representatives. The House passed a separate version of the bill in March, which was introduced by Rep. Curtis Johnson. The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Sen. Steven Dickerson, from Davidson County.

The bill requires customers to park at the business they're picking beer up from. It must be delivered to their car, and the vendor must check to make sure the buyer is at least 21 years old.

Restaurant owners and liquor store owners have said they support the bill. Many said that curbside pickup has helped their businesses since many people are still uncomfortable with going out to bars.

RELATED: Order up! Food truck parks can officially reopen in Knox County

RELATED: Tennessee to lift capacity and live music restrictions for restaurants in 89 counties, allow large attractions to reopen on Friday

RELATED: Local bars and breweries adjust to Phase 2 reopening guidelines in Knox County