Human Rights Campaign sues Tennessee over 'bathroom bill' for public schools

The Human Rights Campaign suit alleges the “bathroom bill” violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is being sued over a law that puts public schools and their districts at risk of legal consequences if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

The federal suit filed by the Human Rights Campaign on Tuesday is the latest seeking to overturn a long slate of bills targeting transgender people that Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law earlier this year.

The Human Rights Campaign filed the lawsuit on behalf of two transgender students who are currently enrolled in Tennessee schools.