Tennessee's medication abortion law blocked by judge

The law included not only the so-called “abortion reversal” provision, but also a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has blocked a Tennessee law that required women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure could be reversed.

The statute was about to go into effect Wednesday after the GOP-dominant General Assembly advanced a sweeping anti-abortion measure earlier this year.

The law included not only the so-called “abortion reversal” provision, but also a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.