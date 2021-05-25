'They're hurtful' | Advocates express concerns after Tennessee legislature, governor approve five anti-LGBTQ bills

A national survey from The Trevor Project revealed 94% of LGBTQ youth report recent politics negatively impacting their mental health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jamie Combs is passionate about fighting for equality.

"Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men," she said. "There are transgender people in every aspect of life."

She said she's frustrated and angered by the slate of anti-LGBTQ bills passed by the Tennessee legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

"These laws are just unnecessary, they're hurtful," Combs said. "All of these bills are ultimately trying to promote the erasure of a marginalized community."

One bill prohibits transgender students from participating on high school sports teams of their gender identity. Another requires school districts to notify parents at least 30 days before teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity so they have a chance to opt their students out.

A third bill prohibits healthcare providers from prescribing hormone treatments to prepubescent minors in most cases.

There are two different bathroom bills. One opens school districts up to lawsuits if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity.

Another requires businesses or government offices open to the public to post signage letting everyone know if transgender people may use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. All five proposals were signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

"Tennessee is the first in the country [to pass that], said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee. "That's appalling that our state would want to pass a law to basically humiliate, target trans people."

A national survey from The Trevor Project revealed 94% of LGBTQ youth report recent politics negatively impacting their mental health.

For parent Aly Chapman, that's a big concern.

"From what I saw, [my son] was experiencing discrimination on a daily basis in school and that followed him home," she said. "By systemically erasing and discriminating against a very specific minority population — especially trans children and youth — in education, athletics, public and private businesses and medical care, I fear that not only self-harm will increase, but so will state endorsed violence and hate crimes perpetrated against them."

Chapman testified in front of lawmakers to advocate against the bill that bans transgender athletes from participating on high school sports teams of their gender identity. She wants lawmakers to listen to the people impacted by this legislation, like her son and Jamie.

"The voices that are missing from most of these discussions are the trans voices and that is very harmful," Chapman said. "I would really like for people to be silent and listen and think and learn from people who have these lived experiences."

Jamie Combs said she worries about the impact these bills will have on the transgender community in Tennessee.