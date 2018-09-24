Freedom Hall Civic Center was close to capacity Monday as nearly 8,000 people filled the arena to hear President Donald Trump speak.

Crowds had been forming since late Sunday to get their seats for President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally, which attracted thousands to Johnson City's Freedom Hall campus.

At the rally, President Trump threw his support behind Republicans running for office in the Nov. 2018 election, particularly U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn -- who's running against former Tennessee governor and Democrat Phil Bredesen.

Outside the 2018 midterms, President Trump touched on a number of issues familiar to audiences at his rallies, including immigration reform, the economy, and looking ahead to the 2020 election.

Trump on Tennesseans: “Good genes you have. This is the state of Davy Crockett and Andrew Jackson, who continues to be on the $20 bill” pic.twitter.com/v4Ms0DN1T9 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcWBIR) October 2, 2018

Trump also took a minute to show support for Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court after ordering a 'comprehensive' but 'speedy' FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations facing the judge. Trump criticized Democrats in Washington D.C. for delaying a vote to formally appoint Kavanaugh.

“If we took 10 years, they would want more time... they’re trying to destroy a very fine man but we won’t let it happen,” he said.

Before the rally Monday, the president said he would re-assess Kavanaugh's nomination if the FBI finds something, but declined to discuss whether he is already considering a replacement.

The doors opened at 4 p.m. for the event, which was also a campaign fundraiser for Blackburn -- who canceled her appearance at a forum in Chattanooga.

It's the sixth rally that President Trump has held in Tennessee and the first in the Johnson City area since he first began his race for president in June 2015, according to a release from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“With just 44 days from today until the midterm elections, President Trump looks forward to sharing the great news about the booming economy that’s delivered new jobs and bigger paychecks to Tennessee families. The President will also remind Tennesseans of the critical importance to get out and vote for Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

All tickets to the event were given on a first come, first serve basis.

The event asked that people do not bring signs, posters, professional cameras with detachable lens, GoPros, selfie sticks or tripods. However, plenty of signs and posters were in view.

Johnson City Schools were closed on Monday. The district previously announced early dismissal times, but decided to cancel the school day after learning of a higher than expected attendance estimate.

Tri-Cities Aviation said there will be restricted road access around the Tri-Cities Airport between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The airport or the White House has not confirmed this information..

Drivers should expect delays/congestion on I-26, roads around the airport and the area around Freedom Hall.

