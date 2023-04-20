Ticket price transparency bill heads to governor’s desk

Third-party ticket resellers, ticket brokers, ticket issuers and ticket resale websites would be required to disclose the total cost of a ticket.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill, HB 1231, that would allow music and sports fans to see the true cost of an online ticket purchase passed the Tennessee House Floor on Thursday and is now heading to the governor's desk. Its counterpart passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

State Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville, and Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, said the legislation is needed to improve transparency and fairness for consumers, who routinely see ticket prices explode by the time they check out—or lose out on the ticket altogether.

“Live music and entertainment are vital to the culture and economy of Tennessee, but consumers feel some practices in the ticket industry are unfair,” Hemmer said. “This legislation addresses two big issues that impact ticket buyers: transparency in pricing and bad actors deceiving consumers with deceptive website URLs.”

“Every Tennessean deserves pricing transparency when they shop for concert tickets, but especially in Music City,” Campbell said. “We have a reputation as a live music destination and this legislation will improve every fan’s concert-going experience.”

As amended, third-party ticket resellers, ticket brokers, ticket issuers and ticket resale websites would be required to disclose the total cost of a ticket. Ticket vendors would have to list the cost of the ticket without fees, applicable taxes, any additional fees charged by the reseller and the total cost of the ticket prior to checkout.

The legislation also addressed the practice of deceptive websites and URLs where bad actors routinely use websites and URLs featuring language or images of an artist, venue, team or entertainment event to deceive consumers and give the false appearance of an official or legitimate ticket-selling channel.

This bill will ban the practice of deceptive websites and URLs by making it so no person can use a website to display a trademarked or copyrighted URL or other mark/symbol without the written consent of the rights holder.

“We worked on this bill alongside artists, venues, and ticket industry experts to ensure that the bill was updated with the best legal language and policies to protect artists, fans and consumers in the ticket-buying process,” Hemmer said.