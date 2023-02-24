TN Senate passes bill that would block TikTok access on college campus networks

Rep. Jeremy Faison from East Tennessee sponsored the House Bill. As written, the bill would ban video platforms headquartered outside the U.S. on college networks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Update (3/2)

The Tennessee Senate passed the bill that would block access to TikTok and other social media platforms based outside the U.S. on state college campus networks, 28-1.

The corresponding House Bill was placed on the Higher Education Subcommittee calendar for March 6.

Original story

Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would block access to TikTok and other social media platforms based outside the U.S. on state college campus networks.

East Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) introduced House Bill 1445/Senate Bill 0834 on Jan. 30. On Feb. 22, the Senate Education Committee recommended the bill for passage.

“The biggest secret in the military is how we get our secrets,” said Lundberg. “Americans have recently been concerned about balloons from China flying over the U.S., but I truly believe the biggest security threat to the United States is the thousands of tracking devices we carry around with us every day.”

As originally written, the bill would widely block video platforms headquartered outside the U.S. on college campus internet networks. However, lawmakers filed an amendment to the Senate Bill on Tuesday that specified the ban on campuses would instead apply to any social media platform operated or hosted by a company based in China.

The proposed law would take effect immediately if it's passed. It has been referred next to the Senate Calendar Committee.

In December, FBI Director Chris Way raised national security concerns about TikTok, saying the FBI was concerned China had the ability to control the app's recommendation algorithm. Following the report, several U.S. lawmakers representing Tennessee said they supported a bill introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) that would effectively ban TikTok across the U.S. by sanctioning the app's company, ByteDance.

TikTok's communications team said it is working with the federal government to address security concerns raised on federal and state levels:

"State legislatures are pressing ahead with bans of TikTok based on nothing more than the hypothetical concerns they've heard on the news. We can understand why state lawmakers wouldn't want state employees to have entertainment apps on their work devices for personal use, but singling out TikTok on all state devices and networks does nothing to improve security. All it does is prevent state universities' ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more.