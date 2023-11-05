Timothy Hill chosen as interim State Representative for District 3

Scotty Campbell resigned from office in April following an ethics violation issued by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Timothy Hill will serve as Representative for District 3 in Tennessee as of May 11, until special elections find a replacement.

The Johnson County Commission chose Timothy Hill ahead of some special elections in the district. The primary elections are scheduled for Thursday, June 22 and the district's general election is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3.

Hill was in office from 2012 until 2020, before leaving to run for election in the 1st Congressional District. He lost the primary to Republican Diana Harshbarger.

A list of how much each county budgeted for each special election to find a replacement is below. The state Election Commission said the counties would be reimbursed for special election expenses.

Johnson County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total

Hawkins County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total

Carter County - $31,000 per election, $62,000 in total

Former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned from the state House of Representatives on April 20, after an investigation by a subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.