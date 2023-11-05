Timothy Hill chosen as interim State Representative for District 3

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Timothy Hill will serve as Representative for District 3 in Tennessee as of May 11, until special elections find a replacement.
The Johnson County Commission chose Timothy Hill ahead of some special elections in the district. The primary elections are scheduled for Thursday, June 22 and the district's general election is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3.
Hill was in office from 2012 until 2020, before leaving to run for election in the 1st Congressional District. He lost the primary to Republican Diana Harshbarger.
A list of how much each county budgeted for each special election to find a replacement is below. The state Election Commission said the counties would be reimbursed for special election expenses.
- Johnson County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total
- Hawkins County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total
- Carter County - $31,000 per election, $62,000 in total
Former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned from the state House of Representatives on April 20, after an investigation by a subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.
"I feel so very grateful because in the appointment, into the interim, it demonstrates that the county commission is willing to place their trust in me to say, ‘Hey we trust you with this position,'" said Hill. "My job will be getting up to speed on where the district is legislatively, and getting ready and trying to be helpful in any way that I can.”