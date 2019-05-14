NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following a lengthy meeting Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada.

In a news release, Democratic Caucus Chairman Ken Job said the legislators voted overwhelmingly in favor of calling for Casada's resignation.

For over two hours, Speaker Casada met with the TBCSL behind closed doors. The meeting continued after Casada left. He told reporters afterward that the meeting was a frank discussion of how to move forward.

On Friday, the TBCSL sent the Department of Justice two letters asking for an investigation into Casada's office.

