NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett certified the names of three Republican and 16 Democratic presidential candidates for the March 3, 2020 Super Tuesday presidential preference primary.

The Republican primary ballot includes President Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

The Democratic primary ballot includes Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

US Senator Kamala Harris was included on the ballot, but she has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

