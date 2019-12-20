NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is wrapping up his first year in office and he's reflecting on what he's accomplished so far.

Lee said this year has been rewarding.

"I've had the great privilege of being in this spot where you can carry things around in your heart for years and then you get to actually act on them," Lee said.

Those things include the Governor's investment in the vocational education act and a plan to reform criminal justice.

"Being smart on the reentry and the intake side, we can solve some of those challenges that we have in our correction system," Lee said.

Plus, he said the state's economy is doing well.

"We have brought in 99 new companies into this state in the past year 12,000 jobs over $2 billion worth of investment. We have a very strong economy in this state," Lee said.

Moving forward, there's one challenge at the top of his list: how to improve education in the state.

"People want opportunity for the next generation, whether it's their kids or the kids around them. That means we have to focus on education in a greater way," Lee said.

That greater way is something he plans to address in 2020.

"They need support and not just financial support, but they need innovative creative approaches to, to improving our outcomes and our educational system," Lee said.

