x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

TN lawmakers debate adding a 'super speeder' fine for drivers caught going way over the speed limit

The amendment would hit drivers with an extra $200 fine if they're caught going 20-plus over the posted speed limit. The money would go to the EMS community.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering upping fines for drivers caught zooming down the interstate by amending state code to include a new fine for "super speeders."

The Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to discuss House Bill 2338 on March 30 in subcommittee. The bill, if passed, would add an additional $200 fine for people caught speeding 20 or more mph over the posted speed limit.

The bill also directs any "super speeder" fines collected from county courts would go to a fund run by the Tennessee Emergency Medial Services Board to compensate the state EMS community for readiness and uncompensated trauma care.

5% of the funds would be dispersed to the board, 22.5% would be dispersed to a trauma system fund, and 72.5% would be equally dispersed to each licensed ground and air medical ambulance service on a quarterly basis.

If passed, the new fine would take effect on July 1, 2022. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Guardrail testing bill that grieving East Tennessee father advocated for heads to governor's desk