TN lawmakers debate adding a 'super speeder' fine for drivers caught going way over the speed limit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering upping fines for drivers caught zooming down the interstate by amending state code to include a new fine for "super speeders."
The Tennessee General Assembly is scheduled to discuss House Bill 2338 on March 30 in subcommittee. The bill, if passed, would add an additional $200 fine for people caught speeding 20 or more mph over the posted speed limit.
The bill also directs any "super speeder" fines collected from county courts would go to a fund run by the Tennessee Emergency Medial Services Board to compensate the state EMS community for readiness and uncompensated trauma care.
5% of the funds would be dispersed to the board, 22.5% would be dispersed to a trauma system fund, and 72.5% would be equally dispersed to each licensed ground and air medical ambulance service on a quarterly basis.
If passed, the new fine would take effect on July 1, 2022.