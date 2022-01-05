'I was bad wrong': TN Rep. Faison apologizes after trying to 'pants' a referee at a high school basketball game

"I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong."

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — An East Tennessee state lawmaker posted an apology to social media on Tuesday night after recorded video showed him trying to "pants" a high school basketball referee, saying the refs kicked him out of the gym after he lost his temper during a game between two high schools.

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) was sitting in the stands on Tuesday night when Providence Academy played against Lakeway Christian Academy in Johnson City.

During the third period, a live stream recorded by Providence Academy showed the incident as it happened. Around the 2:25:00 mark in the video, there appeared to be a brief argument between players after a scramble for control of the ball, and Faison could be seen on the courtside talking with the referees shortly after.

A few seconds later, one of the referees points to the exit, and Faison appeared agitated. He then suddenly tried to pull down the referee's pants. The ref's pants remained on, and Faison walked out of the gym.

"For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent looses (sic) their temper at a sporting event," Faison posted Tuesday night. "It's not Christian and it's not mature and it's embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts."

Faison said he "acted the fool" and lost his temper during the incident.