MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new bill could require some school districts to provide free feminine hygiene products for students.

The bill is sponsored by state Senator Sara Kyle (D) from Memphis.

Sen. Kyle introduced the bill after learning girls in Memphis missed school because they didn't have access to feminine care items.

Many districts across the state, including SCS, provide feminine care products to students, but the products are often donated.

It is unclear how the products will be funded.