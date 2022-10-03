TN Senate passes bill requiring phone number of suicide prevention hotline on school ID cards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering making it a law to require schools to print the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on identification cards they issue.
The phone number is 800-273-8255, and the hotline connects callers with people trained to help them manage a crisis, speaking with them about any problem on their minds to prevent suicide. It is available 24 hours per day and offers specialized help for younger people, LGBTQIA+ people and many more groups.
The bill, S.B. 2510, was passed by the Senate without any 'nay' votes on Thursday. It is sponsored by Senator Raumesh Akbari (D - Memphis) and would apply to the 2022-2023 school year if it becomes law.
The House of Representatives is expected to discuss and vote on the bill Monday.
The would apply to identification cards for students in 6th grade through 12th grade. The companion bill in the House of Representatives is sponsored by Representative Eddie Mannis (R - Knoxville).