TN Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator-elect Bill Hagerty among lawmakers set to object to certifying election results

Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory on January 6.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty are among the lawmakers saying they will vote to oppose the results of the electoral college.

Nine other senators and senators-elect, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. They acknowledged they are unlikely to change the results of the election.

About 50 lawsuits have been filed, but nearly all of them have been dismissed or dropped, including twice by the Supreme Court.