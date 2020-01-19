AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters gathered in Austin on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump visiting Austin to give a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention.

The president will be delivering remarks at 5 p.m. in Exhibit Halls 2-3 of the Austin Convention Center, according to the AFBF Convention's schedule of events.

KVUE's Mike Marut found some pro-Trump and anti-Trump protests in the downtown area, starting around Cesar Chavez and Third Street.

RELATED: What to know about President Trump's Austin visit

Texas This Week: The Senate impeachment trial process, explained

House Dems, Trump's team lay out arguments ahead of impeachment trial

This will be the third year in a row that President Trump has spoken at the AFBF Convention. It is also the second time in less than three months that he has stopped in Austin. In November, he visited to tour the Apple manufacturing facilities.

Other officials scheduled to attend the convention are Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

The AFBF Convention started on Friday and will run through Wednesday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio area tulip field will open next week

2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 71