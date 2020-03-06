Trump says he's 'forced' to pull RNC from Charlotte; Cooper responds

President Trump says he's forced to seek another state to host the RNC after Cooper said he couldn't guarantee full capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump tweeted late Tuesday night that he is forced to seek another state to host the Republican National Convention after Gov. Cooper said he couldn't guarantee a full capacity convention come August.

"Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of Gov. Cooper we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention."

Gov. Cooper responded to President Trump's tweets saying protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is his first priority.

In response to Governor Cooper's reply, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said what was "unfortunate" was that Governor Cooper didn't provide specifics on what a "scaled down" RNC would look like.

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Cooper sent an email to the RNC committee saying a full convention in August is unlikely.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote in a letter.

After President Trump tweeted about moving the RNC late Tuesday night, several politicians responded to the decision and Governor Cooper's response.

"I'm grateful for Governor Roy Copper's strong and responsible leadership," Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said in a statement. "North Carolinians are not going to be bullied by Mr. Trump."

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-09) said Gov. Cooper was to blame for the decision.

.@realDonaldTrump, I am heartsick for Charlotte as we pay the price for @RoyCooperNC’s incompetence.



President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets May 25 threatening to relocate the Republican National Convention if the governor's COVID-19 phased reopening plan would not allow full attendance at the event.

In a response to those tweets, Cooper said his administration was awaiting proposed, operational guidelines from the Republican National Committee.

Thursday, the RNC proposed guidelines and called on Cooper to lead the charge.

WCNC Charlotte previously took the RNC contract with the City of Charlotte to an attorney to see what options could be on the table. We also wanted to know what the financial penalties would be if the convention was relocated.

The contract between the City of Charlotte, the RNC Host Committee, and others is 94 pages long. It was written years before the pandemic, therefore, there's not a pandemic clause.

After President Trump's tweet on Tuesday night referencing moving the RNC, the City of Charlotte responded on Twitter saying they had not heard from the Republican National Committee of any such move.

WCNC Charlotte's Tanya Mendis says Tennessee’s Governor confirms that RNC leaders are going to Nashville Thursday to tour potential convention sites.

When asked by reporters if RNC officials are visiting Nashville as a potential place to hold the RNC, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: “I can’t tell you their particular plans. Somebody in my office might be able to. I think they’re coming Thursday to tour the city.”

“Well, I can tell them that Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention, and, uh, we certainly would be interested in welcoming that to our city. It would be a great opportunity for us to build upon the economic recovery that’s already occurring,” Lee went on to say.

Gov. Lee said they are in the early stages of conversations and hasn’t personally spoken to RNC officials but his office has.