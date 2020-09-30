University of Tennessee Social Media Command Center tracks first presidential debate

The University of Tennessee's Social Media Command Center tracked people's response online to the first presidential debate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students and researchers at the University of Tennessee watched how people responded to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Tuesday evening.

They looked at social media chatter about the two candidates and identified the topics people were most interested in during the debate. To do this, they identified keywords that were worth tracking and gauged user reactions across the world.

Over a 20 minute period, the center identified over 91,000 tweets about race relations in the debate. Users posted the most tweets about taxes, the supreme court, race relations and President Trump's interruptions of Joe Biden during the debate, according to the social media command center.

"You can spend 20 minutes on the Supreme Court and 20 minutes on the economy, but is it that people are talking about on Twitter," Alex Carter said, who participated in the research. "What is it that they care about from the debate? What is it they gather from the debate?"