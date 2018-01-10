In a victory for abortion opponents, the U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a challenge to Amendment 1, the 2014 ballot measure that eliminated the right to an abortion from the Tennessee state constitution.

The high court's decision ends the long-running legal battle to overturn the measure, approved by 53 percent of voters in one of the most contentious and expensive ballot fights in state history.

The measure added language to the state's constitution that said: "Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion."

It's passage allowed lawmakers to enact stricter abortion measures, including a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

Soon after the election, eight voters who opposed the measure sought a recount. A federal appeals court thwarted those efforts in January.

The unusual challenge was focused not on abortion policy — but on the state's method of tabulating votes for a ballot measure.

