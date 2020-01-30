Opponents of assisted suicide held a press conference Wednesday to disavow legislation that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to request a life-ending substance from a physician.

Supporters of the proposal say the choice to end one’s own life is a human right, while speakers at the event said allowing the practice would be unethical.

The bill, sponsored by Virginia Del. Kaye Kory, would allow adults with terminal conditions that will result in death within six months to request from a health care provider a self-administered, controlled substance for the purpose of "ending the patient’s life in a dignified manner."