KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you live in Knoxville, you will soon have the opportunity to vote for a new council member to represent you.

The seats for all but one district are up for grabs.

Here are some dates you need to know leading up to the primary election.

You have to register to vote by August 2.

Early voting begins on August 11.

August 24 is your last day to request an absentee ballot.

Early voting ends on August 26.

The primary election is on August 31.