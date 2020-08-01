The 111th General Assembly is in its second year. Lawmakers will have plenty to consider in 2020, including some debates that will return from last year. You can find the bill blog last year to see some of those proposals here.
Filed as of Jan. 8, 2020
- HB1585 – requires a person convicted of a sexual offense involved someone under 13 to be chemically castrated
- HB1588 – Tennessee Pay Equality Act. Deals with discrimination, equal pay for equal work, liability for employers
- HB1589 – Tennessee Anti-Lunch Shaming Act. Bans a school from taking certain actions against kids who can’t pay for their lunch or have meal debt
- HB1590 – allows students at public colleges/universities to use their college IDs to vote
Filed as of Jan. 1, 2020
- SB1556 –makes it an “unfair and deceptive practice” for vape vendors to not include a warning label on packaging
- SB1557 – requires the Department of Health to post information from the CDC about dangers of vaping; requires Department of Education to teach students about dangers in middle and high schools
- HB1572 – requires elementary and middle schools that get state funding to “ensure” that student athletes participate in school sports “based on the student’s biological sex as indicated on certificate issued at time of birth”
- HB1575 – adds “imminent danger of serious sexual abuse” as a justification for the use of deadly force in self defense
- HB1578 – requires Tennessee to refuse refugees who want to resettle in the US. Also requires all local governments within the state to refuse refugees unless it’s specially approved
- HB1583 – allows sex offenders to live with, stay overnight with, or be alone with his or her own child unless their parental rights have been terminated or if any child of the sex offender was a victim of the sexual offense
- HB1580 – adds an exemption to the warrant requirement for drones used by law enforcement for an event open to the public where 100+ people are expected
- HB1584 – allows dept. of revenue to issue special license plate to people with disabilities to identify them to first responders
Filed as of Dec. 1, 2019
This is a collection of bills that have slowly been trickling in since October. All of these bills are just preliminary plans. There's a good chance they'll change before lawmakers vote on them.
- HB1554 - allows school system to choose to administer standardized tests in a paper format
- HB1547 - creates a post-graduation “scholarship” for NCAA athletes who earn a four-year degree but don’t go pr
- HB1562 - designates "The Volunteer State" as the official nickname of this state. Who knew it wasn't already?
- HB1559 - requires school systems to teach kids about 9/11 every year on 9/11
- HB1558 - increases from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony the penalty for knowingly allowing a minor to consume alcohol on your property
- HB1557 - increases from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class B misdemeanor the penalty for littering if the litter includes human waste in a container
- HR7006 - expels Rep. David Byrd from the House of Representatives
- HR7098 - denounces hate groups and their actions. A similar resolution failed last year
The General Assembly has a new leader in the House going into 2020. House Speaker Cameron Sexton from Crossville was selected to replace former Speaker Glen Casada after a scandal involving sexually explicit text messages.
The Republicans still hold a supermajority in the General Assembly. There are 26 Republicans and 5 Democrats in the 33-member state Senate. There are still 2 vacant Middle Tennessee seats. The 99-member state House includes 73 Republicans and 26 Democrats.
In order to pass most bills each chamber needs a simple majority. That means the magic numbers are 17 in the Senate and 50 in the House.