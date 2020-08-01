The 111th General Assembly is in its second year. Lawmakers will have plenty to consider in 2020, including some debates that will return from last year. You can find the bill blog last year to see some of those proposals here.

We're here to help you keep track of the bills that could have the biggest impact on East Tennessee. You can find your lawmaker by clicking here and filling out your street address.

The bill blog isn't a comprehensive list of every single bill, just a selection of the key proposals that caught our attention.

Check back for regular updates.

Filed as of Jan. 8, 2020

HB1585 – requires a person convicted of a sexual offense involved someone under 13 to be chemically castrated

HB1588 – Tennessee Pay Equality Act. Deals with discrimination, equal pay for equal work, liability for employers

HB1589 – Tennessee Anti-Lunch Shaming Act. Bans a school from taking certain actions against kids who can’t pay for their lunch or have meal debt

HB1590 – allows students at public colleges/universities to use their college IDs to vote

Filed as of Jan. 1, 2020

SB1556 –makes it an “unfair and deceptive practice” for vape vendors to not include a warning label on packaging

SB1557 – requires the Department of Health to post information from the CDC about dangers of vaping; requires Department of Education to teach students about dangers in middle and high schools

HB1572 – requires elementary and middle schools that get state funding to “ensure” that student athletes participate in school sports “based on the student’s biological sex as indicated on certificate issued at time of birth”

HB1575 – adds “imminent danger of serious sexual abuse” as a justification for the use of deadly force in self defense

HB1578 – requires Tennessee to refuse refugees who want to resettle in the US. Also requires all local governments within the state to refuse refugees unless it’s specially approved

HB1583 – allows sex offenders to live with, stay overnight with, or be alone with his or her own child unless their parental rights have been terminated or if any child of the sex offender was a victim of the sexual offense

HB1580 – adds an exemption to the warrant requirement for drones used by law enforcement for an event open to the public where 100+ people are expected

HB1584 – allows dept. of revenue to issue special license plate to people with disabilities to identify them to first responders

Filed as of Dec. 1, 2019

This is a collection of bills that have slowly been trickling in since October. All of these bills are just preliminary plans. There's a good chance they'll change before lawmakers vote on them.

HB1554 - allows school system to choose to administer standardized tests in a paper format

HB1547 - creates a post-graduation “scholarship” for NCAA athletes who earn a four-year degree but don’t go pr

HB1562 - designates "The Volunteer State" as the official nickname of this state. Who knew it wasn't already?

HB1559 - requires school systems to teach kids about 9/11 every year on 9/11

HB1558 - increases from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony the penalty for knowingly allowing a minor to consume alcohol on your property

HB1557 - increases from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class B misdemeanor the penalty for littering if the litter includes human waste in a container

HR7006 - expels Rep. David Byrd from the House of Representatives

HR7098 - denounces hate groups and their actions. A similar resolution failed last year

The General Assembly has a new leader in the House going into 2020. House Speaker Cameron Sexton from Crossville was selected to replace former Speaker Glen Casada after a scandal involving sexually explicit text messages.

The Republicans still hold a supermajority in the General Assembly. There are 26 Republicans and 5 Democrats in the 33-member state Senate. There are still 2 vacant Middle Tennessee seats. The 99-member state House includes 73 Republicans and 26 Democrats.

In order to pass most bills each chamber needs a simple majority. That means the magic numbers are 17 in the Senate and 50 in the House.