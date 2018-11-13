Tennesseans chose Bill Lee as their next governor and Marsha Blackburn as their next senator. Both are Republicans and often campaigned together, but where do they stand on the most important challenges facing our state?

"Tennesseans want to make certain that they have leaders who are not going to kick a can down the road on the issues that affect our nation," Senator-Elect Blackburn said on election night.

Let’s focus on those issues.

On guns, both say they are strong supporters of the second amendment.

"I think that often times there is a lot of political pressure to take away the rights, particularly the right to bear arms, to take away rights from law-abiding citizens because of the actions of criminals," said Governor-Elect Lee. "That is the wrong approach."

Blackburn says she wants to leave it up to individual school districts to decide whether to allow teachers to be armed.

"This is something that your local law enforcement and your school systems are going to work through," Blackburn said. "Tennessee got out in front of this last year and passed legislation that will allow retired law enforcement officers to come back in and help."

Can we expect marijuana to be legalized under Governor-elect Bill Lee? That’s very unlikely.

"I am absolutely opposed to legalizing marijuana," said Lee. "We have an opioid addiction problem that is ravaging this state. It was created in large part by the medical community and the pharmaceutical community."

Lee says he wants to fight the opioid epidemic by focusing on reducing the number of drugs in the state.

"It's a systemic problem of too many prescriptions, too many pills in a prescription, too many pain clinics," Lee said.

Blackburn campaigned on being a close ally of President Trump. Now we can expect her to be a strong supporter of his in the Republican controlled senate.

"Tennesseans overwhelmingly supported President Trump," said Blackburn. "They want to see his agenda finished. They know they’re going to get that from me and they gave me their vote."

Both will spend the remainder of the year with their transition teams moving into their new roles. Both will take office in January.

