Most Tennesseans are familiar with Bill Lee's story. The governor-elect is a Franklin native and runs Lee Co., an HVAC, plumbing and electrical repair business. But what about his wife of 10 years, Maria? Here are six things to know about Tennessee's next first lady.

Who is Maria Lee?

Maria Lee grew up in a middle-class neighborhood and an Italian family. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom, and her dad laid tile.

How did Maria and Bill Lee meet?

Maria Lee was the third-grade teacher for Caleb, one of four children of Bill Lee and his first wife, Carol Ann, who died in a horse riding accident in 2000. Maria Lee also coached Bill Lee’s daughter Jessica in cross-country and track.

“Maria came into my life just as the skies were clearing,” Bill Lee wrote in the epilogue of his book “This Road I’m On.” “And what she has brought to me for the past ten years has been a new level of joy and love and devotion that was difficult for me to even imagine in those cloudiest of days.”

Home sweet home

Maria and Bill Lee got married in October 2008 on their farm. They live in a two-story home on nearly 7 acres in the Williamson County community of Fernvale. They attend Grace Chapel Church and have participated in mission trips around the world, including building houses in Mexico and working in an orphanage in Haiti.

My Maria

“Maria has a servant’s heart,” Bill Lee wrote in “This Road I’m On.” “She’s committed to serving people through words and deeds. She’s the first to make a meal for people in times of need. Or clean their house. Or offer a ride. When she senses that someone’s down, she writes cards.”

The RV life

In October 2015, while waiting out a storm in their RV, the couple discussed the idea of Bill Lee’s run for governor.

“She beat me in Yahtzee while we drank a bottle of wine, and ultimately I said, 'Are you up for this?' " Bill Lee said. " 'This will change our lives forever if it works out.' "

Fast-forward a couple of years, and the two were back in an RV, this time traveling across the state — all 95 counties in 95 days — to launch Bill Lee’s GOP gubernatorial bid.

“Getting to know the people of this state has been a blessing,” Maria Lee said then. “This is a mission to serve others.”

Her role in the race

In addition to traveling with the campaign, Maria Lee has been involved in several critical decisions.

When he was getting hammered in ads by his Republican opponents during the primary, Bill Lee worked with his wife to come up with a response.

“Maria and I were in bed, and I said, 'I have to respond to all these attacks, but I don’t want to attack,' ” he said. “She said, 'I just think you ought not to go down that road.' ”

Although it was politically risky, the decision to not launch their own attacks ultimately helped Bill Lee best his Republican opponents to secure the nomination.

