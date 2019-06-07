PORT CLINTON, Ohio — It's a common sight to see a little bit more Red, White, and Blue during the Fourth of July weekend, but one Port Clinton Veteran who went BIG with his patriotic display.

J.R. Majewski is a Toledo native and Air Force veteran.

He said his small community near Nugent's Canal in Port Clinton is home to a lot of veterans who get together regularly and usually go all out for Independence Day.

And on the 4th, J.R. made good on a standing dare between his veteran neighbors that he wouldn't paint a large American flag in his lawn.

He used environmentally friendly athletic turf paint to cover more then 5,000 square feet in red, white, and blue.

J.R. said the event brought out most of his neighborhood, and he's happy that the patriotic display is bringing more awareness to local veterans.

And he feels like the flag is a good addition to his standard Fourth of July decorations.

"Yeah, my wife likes to decorate for Christmas, so on the holidays our house is always lit up for Christmas. And I think, I've always like Independence Day, being a veteran, so this will be my holiday," said Majewski.

And J.R. said that now that he has had some practice painting his lawn, he says this may very well become an annual tradition where every year he tries to do something bigger and better.