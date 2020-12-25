Rural Metro: Powell house fire originated from home's wood stove

Crews report smoke and water damage to the house

POWELL, Tenn. — Rural Metro responded to reports of a house fire on Copeland Road in Powell around 9:30 a.m. Christmas Morning.

"Luckily the roads were clear enough for us to respond with endangering our crews and others," said Rural Metro PIO Jeff Bagwell.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the attic. They believe the fire originated from the flu pipe of a wood stove in the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Bagwell says the bulk of the home suffered water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

Bagwell says he wants to remind everyone to have their chimneys cleaned on a regular basis.