KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board and Volunteer Energy Cooperative were all reporting power outages Thursday morning following a strong line of quick-moving thunderstorms and overnight storms.
Volunteer Energy said it had more than 3,200 outages in Cumberland County as of 7:30 a.m., almost 10 percent of all its customers in the county.
McMinn was also experiencing outages, with more than 7 percent of the cooperative's customers without power. Fentress, Hamilton, Meigs and Rhea were also experiencing smaller outages.
As of 8:30 a.m., KUB said almost 1,500 customers were without power, with a major outage affecting more than 600 customers near the Holston Hills area.
LCUB's outage map said several hundred people were without power as of 8:30 a.m. as well.
There were also reports of downed trees across East Tennessee following the storms, with Knox, Blount and Loudon County all experiencing slight damage.