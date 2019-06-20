KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board and Volunteer Energy Cooperative were all reporting power outages Thursday morning following a strong line of quick-moving thunderstorms and overnight storms.
Volunteer Energy said it had more than 3,200 outages in Cumberland County as of 7:30 a.m., almost 10 percent of all its customers in the county.
McMinn was also experiencing outages, with more than 7 percent of the cooperative's customers without power. Fentress, Hamilton, Meigs and Rhea were also experiencing smaller outages.
As of 8:30 a.m., KUB said almost 1,500 customers were without power, with a major outage affecting more than 600 customers near the Holston Hills area.
LCUB's outage map said several hundred people were without power as of 8:30 a.m. as well.
There were also reports of downed trees across East Tennessee following the storms, with Knox, Blount and Loudon County all experiencing slight damage.
Expect improving weather conditions this afternoon! There could be a few more showers and storms until about 5 p.m., but then it will clear out to reveal a beautiful Friday for the first day of summer!
