If you were wondering why there was not a televised Powerball drawing Wednesday night, blame Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Lottery Headquarters where the drawing is held had to be evacuated because of Hurricane Michael. The official drawing still took place, though, just at its backup site in Urbandale, Iowa.

The estimated jackpot stood at $282 million.

The winning numbers for Wed. Oct 10, 2018 were posted to the Powerball website here.

Wednesday's winning numbers were:

(8) (23) (27) (42) (60) PB: (07)

