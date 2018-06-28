President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to thank first responders at the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.

The president tweeted after it was reported that five people were dead and several others were injured in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office building.

RELATED: 5 dead, others injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis

His tweet read as the following:

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

