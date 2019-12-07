TENNESSEE, USA — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday that U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will run for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat.

"Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate," the tweet said. "He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Hagerty served as Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for former Gov. Bill Haslam.

He'll have to resign from his role as ambassador before officially entering the race.