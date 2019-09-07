LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump has declared an emergency for California after two major earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks.

Monday's declaration paves the way for federal aid to help those hard-hit by the quakes.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in Kern and San Bernardino counties.

A magnitude 6.4 quake on Thursday and a 7.1 quake on Friday damaged many homes and roads in the Mojave Desert towns of Ridgecrest and Trona.

