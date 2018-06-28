President Donald Trump said Friday that the fatal mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper "shocked the conscience of the nation and filled our hearts with grief."

President Trump, who has called the news media “the enemy of the American people” in the past, broke his rhetoric to grieve with the families and colleagues of those affected.

"Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job," Trump said Friday before talking about tax reform.

"To the families, there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss."

Trump said the shooting was a "horrible, horrible event."

"My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life."

RELATED: 5 dead, others injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis

He took to Twitter on Thursday to thank first responders at the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. His tweet read:

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

PHOTOS: Massive police response to fatal shooting at Capital Gazette
Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. - At least 5 people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28, 2018: Police respond to a shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
