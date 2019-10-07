ONEIDA, Tenn. — A 10-year-old Oneida boy who drowned while swimming in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area (BSFNRRA) has been identified as Ryelin Acres, according to Burchfield Elementary School Principal Tonja Crabtree.

Acres was swimming in White Oak Creek on Tuesday afternoon when he went under and never resurfaced, a press release said.

Superintendent Niki Nicholas with the National Park Service said crews from several counties in Tennessee and Kentucky had been searching through the night since 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the child.

Crews focused their search in an area of the creek that's about 20 feet deep with a swift current through boulders. There was low visibility in the water due to runoff from recent rainfall.

The body was recovered at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday and taken to the medical examiner at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

White Oak Creek feeds into the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River.

"The area where we found the deceased boy had a really swift-running current through boulders and there was also very low water visibility due to runoff from recent rainfall. I think it's just a sad incident," Nicholas said.

Previous story

Rescue personnel and law enforcement are currently searching for a missing child in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Superintendent Niki Nicholas confirmed to 10News.

The child is a little boy, Nicholas said. The first 911 call to report he was missing came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at which point a search was initiated in the White Oak Creek area of the recreation area.

"The child is presumed to have drowned" in the creek, Nicholas told 10News.

In a separate statement, Nicholas asked the public to stay clear of the area as the search continues.

"Out of respect for the family and in an effort to keep the area clear for emergency personnel, we ask the general public to please refrain from travelling down the O and W Road.”

Law enforcement has blocked access to that road as crews continue to search.

Officials will not be releasing the age or name of the boy at this time, according to Nicholas.

Several dive teams and rescue crews from Tennessee and Kentucky are helping search for the boy, as well as a number of local, state and park agencies.