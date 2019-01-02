NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper, D-Memphis, has introduced a bill that would require any person age 75 years or older to pass a vision test when they apply to renew their driver's license.

At age 89, Cooper herself would have to pass the test if she tries to renew her license.

House Bill 360 includes an exemption for anyone who submits a certified statement reporting the results of an examination by an ophthalmologist or optometrist and the need for any corrective lenses or diagnosed impaired night vision, according to the Tennessee General Assembly's website.

The bill would also allow people with diagnosed impaired night vision to use night vision equipment without a driving-during-daytime-only restriction.

Cooper filed the bill on Jan. 30 during a week filled with a flurry of activity in the legislature, with hundreds of bills filed this week.

If passed, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.