Protests continue at police department, courthouse in Nashville

Demonstrators chanted “No Justice, No Peace" during the "I Will Breathe" rally.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Protesters continue demonstrating in front of Metro Police Department and the Metro Nashville Courthouse after the "I Will Breathe" rally and march were held on Saturday afternoon.

The rally started Saturday at 3 p.m. at Legislative Plaza to protest police brutality. To watch the rally, click here.

Then around 5 p.m., demonstrators marched through downtown Nashville to a Metro Police Department. News 4 saw damage to police cruisers, graffiti to buildings and at least one person was mased. To see the demonstration in front of police department, click here.

News 4, a WBIR sister station in Nashville, has located buildings damaged on Third Avenue. There is damage to the courthouse in Nashville and protesters were seen throwing police bicycles.

Demonstrators chanted “No Justice, No Peace" during the "I Will Breathe" rally. Mayor John Cooper spoke and was in attendance at Saturday's rally. To see pictures, click here.

The demonstrators were remembering people and saying the names of those they say were killed by brutality including George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly.