Kentucky lawmaker pre-files bill limiting instruction on racism, sexism in schools

If the bill passed, public schools would be prohibited from promoting topics like race superiority and inherent racism/sexism in their instruction.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has pre-filed a bill that would limit how teachers can talk about issues like systemic racism and privilege in the classroom.

State Representative Joseph Fischer from Fort Thomas is sponsoring the bill.

If the bill is passed, public and charter schools would be prohibited from including or promoting certain concepts around race and sex in curriculum or classroom instruction.

Topics listed in the bill include:

Race superiority

Inherent racism, sexism and oppression (both conscious and unconscious)

Bearing responsibility for actions in the past by other members of the same race or sex

Kentucky or the United States being "fundamentally or irredeemably" racist or sexist

The bill says the Department of Education could withhold $5,000 of funding per day if a school doesn't follow the rule.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the intention behind the bill was "more than a little concerning" to him.

"Our schools should be providing the best education for our children. They should be able to have open and real dialogue," he said in a press briefing Tuesday.

While Rep. Fischer pre-filed the bill this week, it won't be discussed until Kentucky's next legislative session, which begins January 2022.

