KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this rain could lead to major septic issues--and right now, it's keeping septic workers very busy.

Septic workers say the ground is so saturated that the sun can't evaporate the water the system drains, and that can lead to problems.

"Nine times out of ten if you're fixing to have a problem and it's a water problem, you're going to hear that gurgling in the commode or in the sink," said Dennis Rose of Rose Septic Tank Service, Inc.

Rose says often times that problem can be weather -- just like we're having right now.

He knows because he's been doing septic work for 50 years.

"60 percent of the water that goes into the field lines is evaporated by the sun, only 40 percent is absorbed by the ground, and that's why the weather has such an effect on it," Rose said.

Right now, there's not a lot of space for that water that's usually absorbed by the sun.

Worst case scenario--your septic system can back up into your home or your yard, and you need to call a professional.

According to the National Weather Service, the ground is so saturated, East Tennessee is in the 95th to 99th percentile for the month.

"You want to be sure that you've maintained your system well," said David Vandergriff of UT Extension.

He says you also need to maintain the landscape around your tank, and you don't want standing water above it. He said water normally doesn't stand in place very long.

"Even with the ground as saturated as it's been with all the rain we've had this year, generally water is not going to stand in any place very long," Vandergriff said.

The Knox County Health Department recommends you get your septic system checked every three to five years.

Rose says that would at least give you peace of mind, but it might be tough to schedule--at least for a while.

"End of April, first of May is crunch time for all the pumping companies," Rose said.

Rose suggested other tips like using less water by doing fewer loads of laundry or using the dishwasher a little less.

The Environmental Protection Agency also has septic tips here.