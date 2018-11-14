East Tennessee — As a strong area of low pressure moves across the region, it will bring scattered showers to East Tennessee overnight.

1" to 1.5" of rain will be possible between now and when the rain gradually tapers of Thursday afternoon and evening.

The weather will be much messier around other parts of the region.

Freezing temperatures are expected all the way down to the northern Gulf Coast and wintry weather is expected along the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.

Closer to home the mountains of western North Carolina could see anywhere from a glaze to a half of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain and up to half an inch of sleet accumulation above 2500 feet.

Heavy mixed precipitation could cause travel troubles and power outages, especially across the northern mountains of North Carolina.

The exact track and timing of the low pressure system will be important to our possibility of having wintry weather in parts of East Tennessee.

As of now, it appears that the best chance for flurries and light accumulations will along the northern Plateau and southeast Kentucky.

Upper East Tennessee may also see a dusting and 1-2" of snow is possible above 3000 feet in the Smokies.

Folks in the lower elevations may see the flurries flying but no accumulation is expected.

Again, track and timing may change as we go through this event so please check back for updates!

