KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 5th Annual Hike the Hill in Heels at the University of Tennessee kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness month Monday.

All are encouraged to take part in this event by putting on a pair of heels and hike from the HSS Lawn to Ayres Hall on Monday, April 1. The hike is set to start at 12:45 p.m. It goes until 2 p.m.

The event is put on to raise awareness about sexual assault and contribute to The Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee.

The Center for Health Education and Wellness department is in charge of this event and are handing out shirts and unique posters to all participating in the event.

